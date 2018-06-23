Priyanka Chopra arrived in the city with alleged boyfriend Nick Jonas on Thursday but they kept their distance from paparazzi. As per reports, the couple ‘secretly’ arrived in India to meet Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra. Last night, the lovebirds stepped out for a dinner date looking gorgeous as always. Priyanka was dressed in a blue and white check sleeveless dress while Nick kept it classy and opted for a beige coloured tee and khaki pant.

Looks like, after Nick, it was Priyanka’s turn to introduce him to her family. The couple was joined by PeeCee’s mother. For the unaware, Jonas took Chopra to his cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in Atlantic City, where the actress spent time with his family.

Check out the pictures from last night:

That’s not it. The Quantico star graced Jonas’ Instagram for the first time yesterday. He posted a video of Priyanka flashing an adorable smile, as she runs towards Jonas on a balcony. Along with the video, Nick wrote “Her” with a heart-eye emoji.

Their romance rumours first sparked at the 2017 Met Gala after they walked the red carpet together. But the speculations became strong when they were spotted spending time together over Memorial Day weekend, including a night at Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert, a visit to a Dodgers game and a day on a boat with pals.

From commenting and liking each other’s social media posts to involving each other in every event of their lives looks like things are heating up in the couple’s wonderland. The duo is yet to make their relationship Instagram official by posting a picture together, but we think the good news is coming soon!