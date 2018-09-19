Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are constantly in the news, thanks to their extremely loved up appearances. The love birds are definitely on top of the world and in top form too. After getting engaged to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas has been open about his relationship in the media.

Recently, in an interview with prominent media personality Jason Kennedy, Nick opened up about his relationship with PC. Turns out, love for family and faith was the connect that pulled Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas towards each other.

Nick was quoted as saying, “So many things. I could go into all of it and get all mushy but, I think the thing that really connected both of us is our love for family and faith and the importance of being connected to those who are always going to be there for you. We found that in each other as well, which is a beautiful thing. I’m excited to start our life together.”

Priyanka and Nick made their relationship official on August 18, 2018, with a roka and an after-party last week in India. Nick gushed about the fact that his family and himself had a beautiful time in India. Talking about the roka, Nick disclosed “We combined the two families and have her side and my side both sign of on this union.”

Priyanka is 36 years old and Nick, on the other hand, is 26 years old. Talking about this age gap, a source had earlier revealed, “Nick loves dating older women, and if anything, it makes Priyanka even more attractive to him. Nick has been obsessed with Priyanka since they started dating. He obviously thinks she’s beautiful, but he’s also drawn to her intelligence. She has this charisma and energy that draws you to her, and she’s fit in so well with his friends and family.”

Wish you a lifelong of togetherness, Priyanka and Nick!