During his appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’ Friday night, the singer — with Chopra watching from the audience — opened up for the first time about his engagement to Priyanka Chopra. Nick divulged details about their recent trip to India and the traditional Roka ceremony held in Mumbai.”After we got engaged, we went to India, to her home country, to Mumbai, and my parents came along. We did this beautiful Roka ceremony… It’s a confirmation from both sides of the family that they approve of the engagement. There’s some beautiful prayers and a connection just for the family to have a chance to meet and hang out. It’s really incredible.”

“We both left that ceremony so full of joy,” Jonas expressed. “For she and I, I think it was just nice to have that time with the family first. Have that private moment then be able to share with the world afterwards.”, he further added.

On being asked about how his family handled it, Nick said that his parents – Paul Kevin Jonas and Denise Miller Jonas loved it. “My parents were blown away by the love shared among other people.”

“It’s funny that we had this beautiful ceremony – we felt so connected, our families and all met. It was spiritual and then we put it on Instagram – Oh my god It’s official!” When asked if they had a celebrity nickname, Nick said that Priyanka liked ‘Prick’ which Fallon asked them to refrain from using.