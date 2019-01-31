Nickyanka’s Intimate Wedding Made Priyanka’s Mom Madhu Chopra Upset. Scroll Down To Know The Reason.

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ruled the headlines following their lavish wedding in December at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple exchanged vows in elaborate ceremonies over the course of four days. The duo also made it a point to follow both Christian and Hindu customs. Recently, in The Ellen Degeneres show PeeCee revealed that her intimate wedding made her mother Madhu Chopra upset. Her mother was not happy with the idea of having just 200 guests at the wedding, PeeCee said, “My mother was so upset with me the whole time. She was like I need to have another party for the 150,000 people I know. How can I not invite my jeweller, how can I not invite my hairdresser? This was the conversation.”

Priyanka and Nick kept their wedding an intimate affair with only family and close friends in attendance. When Ellen asked how many ceremonies did they have, Priyanka said, “It was three-day wedding. One Indian ceremony, one Christian ceremony and one day of pre-rituals we have in Hindu wedding.”

She further added, “Usually Indian weddings have like a thousand people, we had only 200 which was mostly family. Both of us have giant families.” She said that they did not invite too many guests because they wanted to keep it an intimate affair. “We wanted to keep it just about family.”

Opening up about marriage changing things for the mother-daughter duo, Madhu said that life won’t change much as they both are often travelling. She simply said that her daughter now has a “fine person” added to her life.

Gushing about Nick and PC’s jodi, Madhu said that the two are a very “sorted” couple and that they didn’t need any advice from anyone.

For the uninitiated, Priyanka and Nick tied the knot after dating each other for a few months. After their wedding, the duo had three wedding receptions in Delhi, Mumbai and North Carolina.

After getting hitched for life, our Desi Girl PC has also changed her name to ‘Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ on her social media handles.