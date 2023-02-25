‘Night Parties Mein Jane Se…’: Manoj Bajpayee Reveals About Groupism In Bollywood!

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee is one of the most talented artistes in the industry. He is quite vocal about his thoughts on Bollywood. Recently, he attended ABP Network’s Ideas of India 2023 Summit. During the event, Bajpayee gave candid answers on many serious issues like factionalism in Bollywood, division of English and Hindi media in the industry, etc.

Manoj Bajpayee on Bollywood lobby

Manoj who comes from Belwan village of Bihar has earned a reputed place in the film world due to his talent. When the actor was asked how did he survive in the English language environment of Bollywood and what problems he faced while getting adapted to it, he said, “Give your 100 percent in the opportunities you are getting. If you are getting work by going to night parties, then you will be disappointed with yourself. Night parties mein jane se role nahi milta. Be honest with your work. Don’t depend on anyone to fulfil your dreams. Only your work can get you a role in this field. Also, don’t let others live your dreams.”

Talking about Bollywood lobby, ‘The Family Man’ actor stated, “There can be no contribution of any lobby or groupism in the kind of films I do or the work I have done. They cannot be part of any such project. I will be a part of someone’s group only when I have any hope.”

Manoj Bajpayee on status of India

Apart from all this, Manoj also talked about how it has become easier to fulfil one’s dreams nowadays. The actor quoted, ‘Our country has reached at a level where a person can dream and fulfil it. Earlier it used to be very difficult, today everything is in your hands.’ The actor said that today it is the audience who decides what kind of cinema they want to watch and the OTT platform has brought big changes in the acting industry.