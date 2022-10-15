Nikhil Siddhartha Opens Up That Karthikeya Part 3 Will Release Soon!

Nikhil Siddhartha’s Karthikeya part 2 has been the best sequel in Hindi films. And fans are eagerly waiting for part 3 and now the actor Nikhil Siddharth has come up with the shout-out.

Karthikeya part one was not that especially exposed, part two took 8 years to be made. Since its release, it has become the best film, and the box office collection so far 31 crores only. The first day was rough as part one did not create any special effects, so the first day went off with 7 lakhs. And the second day took it off the line more than 1 crore clocked on a single day.

Nikhil Siddhartha gave a shout-out to fans, due to the success of the Karthikeya 2. He said, the third installment will happen very soon and this time fans will not get out of hungry. Nikhil Siddhartha is more prone to collect the Indian awards and dismisses the Oscars.

People bombarded the actor with questions that, when would the second installment happen and why you are not signing off on any contracts. This might have been his biggest struggle whenever Nikhil attends any party or award show. 8 years was quite a big-time gap. The part 2 updates were gone in Colombo where it began all about its narration.

When the questions were asked about part 3 of Karthikeya, Nikhil says, “I enjoy the people’s reaction over Karthikeya 2 and soon chandoo comes up with interesting ideas about the update of part 3.” And he told me a few days back that this time plans should be quicker and I don’t know whether it is going to hit the box office or not but “if I don’t do it my mother is not going to spare me.”