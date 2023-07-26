‘Nimrit Aunty Sadme Mein’: Netizens React As Rumored Couple Shiv Thakare-Daisy Shah Blush At Pap’s ‘Nice Jodi’ Comment!

Popular faces Shiv Thakare and Daisy Shah have become the latest talk of the town. The two met during their stint in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’. While shooting for Rohit Shetty’s show in South Africa, Shiv and Daisy developed a bond that is still going strong. The duo is reportedly dating each other. Recently, the rumoured lovers were spotted together for a movie date. They stood together for paparazzi too before making their way home in the car. While giving pose to cameras, Shiv and Daisy indirectly confirmed their relationship.

Shiv-Daisy’s chemistry wins over internet

Actually, when Shiv and Daisy were getting snapped by the shutterbugs, one of the pap referred to them as ‘Nice Jodi’. To this, the rumoured couple did not say much and simply blushed which seemingly stamped their budding romance. After this, they sat in the car together. Shiv being his goofy self told the paparazzi to move out of the way because Daisy isn’t a good driver. Daisy was seen shutting Shiv up by keeping a hand over his mouth.

As soon as this video surfaced on internet, netizens began rushing to comments section to share their opinion on this Tom and Jerry jodi. One user wrote: “Nice jodi…👏👏❤️❤️. They both look.sooo beautiful together”. Another commented, “Everyone liking @shivthakare9 @shahdaisy friendship but onscreen chemistry of shiv Daisy is also looking 🔥 hope we see them together in some projects like Hindi Marathi movie, web series or music video.” A third one joked, “Nimrit aunty sadme me.!😩😩🤣,” referring to Shiv and Nimrit Kaur Aluhwalia’s alleged relation in Bigg Boss 16.

Workwise, Shiv Thakare and Daisy Shah are currently seen on ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’. They are competing against each other in the stunt-based reality show. The list of other contestants on the show include Anjum Fakih, Aishwarya Sharma, Archana Gautam, Sheezan Mohammed Khan, Soundous Moufakir, Rohit Roy, Rashmeet Kaur, Nyrra Banerjee, Anjali Dinesh Anand and Arjit Taneja.