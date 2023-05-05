Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly talented and one of the leading superstars of Bollywood today. Shas won numerous awards for her performances in movies, including four Filmfare Awards and one National Film Award. She has been praised for her versatile acting skills, which she has showcased in movies like Highway, Udta Punjab, and Raazi.

Apart from being an actor, she is also an entrepreneur. She launched her sustainable kidswear brand called “Ed-a-Mamma”. The brand offers eco-friendly clothing options for children and promotes the use of sustainable materials in fashion. But recently an old video of her singing resurfaced on Instagram. You will roll out on the floor laughing after watching the hilarious comment section!

Alia Bhatt Got Trolled Massively On Her Singing Skills

An old video re-surfaced on the internet. The video involves Alia singing on a stage during IIFA awards in front of a live audience. It soon became viral. And netizens aren’t happy with her vocals. They mocked the actress viciously in the video’s comments section for her auto-tuneless performance. The video is posted by an Instagram account name enoughinternetfortonite.





Netizens Compared Alia Bhatt With Funny Singers Name

Instagram users took no time and started commenting on Alia’s singing performance. They trolled using known singers’ names.

The spoofed celeb names included “Katy Sorry”, “Vishal deadlani”, and “The Weekday”. “Kendrick Bimaar”, “Pheeki minaj” , “Nirasha bhosle” (Asha Bhosle) “Lady mat gaa” (Lady Gaga). “Lana rehne dey” “Sehlena Gomez” (Selena Gomez) “Lady bhaaga” (Lady Gaga), and “Hariyana grande” (Arian Grande).

Not only this there were even more funny singer names.

“AreSh*t Singh” (Arijit Singh), “Miley Virus”, “AR Reham kar”.

“Chup-hoja Cat” (Doja Cat), “Nahi-aata Mangeshkar” (Lata Mangeshkar). “Sonu Nidhan”, “Britney spare me” (Britney Spears), “Besuri-yonce” (Beyonce). “Shreya Bhuchal” (Shreya Ghoshal), “Miley Charas” (Miley Cyrus).

The other users commented as this is the best comment section ever. More than the video, the comment section of the Instagram account has gone viral.