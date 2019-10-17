Nirvana Nature Cure, Pune Natural escape to naturopathy …Healing in your budget!

Share

The first day when I entered this Nirvana Nature Cure, I was not so sure whether to continue my wellness holiday considering the property looked not so luxurious with everything just too simple. Five days at the retreat and I realized the power of Naturopathy and the service quality. Today I recommend Nirvana Nature Cure as one of the most reasonable and good quality Retreat to cure body problems or as a detox rejuvenation holiday.

Founder Paresh Parekh who drinks and eats wellness today has left no stone unturned to create this haven of Naturopathy, Meditation and Yoga engulfed in solitude is what you seek.

A smooth drive of 120kms from Mumbai and 40kms from Pune takes you to this wellness cocoon at Talegaon. Whether you are a tourist to the city or resident in need of some time out from the hustle-bustle of Metropolitan madness, Nirvana leaves you with that perfect moment of respite that too in the most Naturopathic Way!!!! From Sunset Meditation to SattvicDetox Meals to Mud Baths to Hydrotherapy to the Kriyas of the world, this place is settled to set your soul to abound.

Hospitality Experience: Each and every staff is extremely polite, caring, well trained, experienced, meticulous and hard-working. I would often go for long walks of post therapies. The staff would make it a point to hunt for me in the entire retreat until they would find me to give that one glass of chaach as instructed by the nutritionist.

Stand-Out Architecture

State-of-the-art Naturopathy and Ayurvedic Facilities reside around 6acre of pompous greens. The residential center consists of comfortable rooms, meditation and yoga halls, lush lawns and dense flowerbeds. The air-conditioned rooms come with contemporary amenities like exquisitely decorated and comfortable beds, flat-screen TVs and ensuite bathrooms. The Indoor rooms are usually meant for recreation and games, 35,000 sq. ft. of outstanding living space.

Finest facilities

Whether it is Far Infrared Sauna or Underwater Hydro Massages or the Colon Irrigation Devices or the Volcanic Rocks for Sauna, most upgraded equipment is sourced for the treatments.

Therapeutic wellness packages

Experience the good life: The Good Life Package essentially includes Body Composition Analysis, Yogas and Kriyas, Sunset Meditation, Night Treatments, Mud Pack, Hydrotherapy, Steam Bath, Vibro Massage, Enema Treatments and relaxing Swedish Massage. This package solely allows SattvicDetox Meals.

There is no medicine prescribed by the doctor.

Clean and Detox: Inclusions are Colon Hydrotherapy, Neutral Immersion Bath, Circular Jet Bath, Enema Treatments and Deep Tissue Massage. Apart from the yogas, kriyas, asanas, mud packs and massages are also added.

Weight balance retreat: This package emphasizes Takradhara, Deluxe Hydrotherapy, and Infrared Sauna Bath.

The above packages include Mud Packs ad Mud Baths which is a popular treatment under Naturopathy.

Mud Therapy is useful for Hyper Acidity, Gastro-Intestinal Diseases-Chronic Constipation, and Bronchial Asthma. The well-trained therapist performs accurate stroking, rubbing, kneading, percussion and shaking to give effective massage therapy.

Hydrotherapy: It is a very powerful method to cure a variety of ailments. It involves treatment with water containing sea salts at different combinations of hot and cold water. The most popular water therapies are Jacuzzi treatments, Hip bath, Spinal bath, Colon Irrigation, Foot bath, Arm bath, Steam bath, Whirlpool, Circular bath, Underwater Massage, Immersion bath, Wet pack, and Enema. Hydrotherapy is extremely effective for Hyper Acidity, Gastritis, Bronchial Asthma, Osteo-Arthritis, and Sciatica.

Sattvic vegetarian food: Park yourself at the Indriya Restaurant and Outdoor Lounge for delectable yet wholesome meals which are Sattvic, Vegan and Purely Vegetarian. Sattvicdetox foods are vegetarian and generally exclude foods that are Rajasic and Tamasic. The ingredients are mostly from organic gardens, low in salt and sugar and high on flavor and spices. It is important that foods are grown naturally and do not contain preservatives, artificial flavors, or additives. Nirvana serves Vegan, Nut-free, Gluten-free and Jain styles of Sattvic cuisine. Sattvic food provides calmness, purity and promotes longevity and good karma. The diet of every guest is customized and prescribed by the Naturopath doctor as the property.

Customized healing solution

Team of naturopaths works with you to create your own customized health program from the extensive range of holistic medicine and healing therapies. Complimentary therapies based on Eastern and Western traditions are like Hydrotherapy, Ayurveda, Detoxification, Yoga &Pranayama, Nutrition Management coupled with Weight Management are provided.

Naturopathy way

Well-curated Naturopathy Treatments aim to treat Chronic Constipation, Gastritis, Ulcer, Dysentery, and Respiratory Disease, Osteo-Arthritis, Bronchial Asthma, and Sinusitis. Naturopathy addresses these health disorders through a host of mud therapies, Ayurveda, Hydrotherapy, Massage Therapies, Acupressure, Exercises, Balanced meals, Intermittent Fasting, Yogas and Asanasa and eventually a much-disciplined lifestyle. The entire process is guided by Nutrition Counselor.

Ayurveda&inhouse oil preps

Freshly prepared oils and concoctions like Ghee and Castor Oil are applied for authentic Ayurvedic Treatments like Abhyanga, Shirodhara, Kativasti, Januvasti, ChoornaSwedana, Takradhara, Pizhichill, NetraTarpan, Podikizhi and Udwartanam along with mud, herbal and steam baths. Once you are being massaged with the herbal oil of your choice, ensconced in hot towels on a heated bed and being murmured to in hushed tones by the expert therapist, you may not believe you are still in India.

Yoga & meditation

Nirvana emphasizes on practice of classical Yoga, with special focus on Meditation and Pranayama. The campus is oriented in an East-West direction allowing open-air sunrise Asanas, facing the rising sun, while the specially constructed indoor Yoga hall is acoustically treated to reverberate with yogic sounds and mantras. They offer small batch sizes as well as personalized one-on-one sessions A few simple poses, breathing techniques, and positive coping skills can help manage stress, improve mental clarity, manage chronic conditions, and promote a healthier lifestyle. Nirvana remains bespoke to you and the needs of your body and mind.

Author Khushboo Jain, Wellness Advocate