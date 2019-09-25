Nita Ambani & Mukesh Ambani Twinning With Kids Akash, Isha, and Anant Are Family Goals

Share

Tweet

Pin 188 shares

Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani have raised the most amazing kids, despite being the richest parents in India. Stereotypical beliefs are that rich parents do not take good care of their kids or have no time for them but Nita and Mukesh have proven that family comes before all for them. They keep going on family vacations and outings and share those pics online.

We’ve got our hands on one such picture from Nita and Mukesh’s holiday with kids Akash, Anant, and Isha. In the picture, we can see Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani posing with their kids, Akash, Isha and Anant. The entire family wore a matching black t-shirt with blue jeans combo. Take a look at it below:

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Nita had shared that she wants her children to own the family legacy in their own right, and had said, “Mukesh and I want them to pursue their dreams. We have given them roots and values and we are sure they will find their way and acquire their own wings. We are particular that they should earn the family legacy in their own right, through hard work and dedication. On the whole, we would like them to enjoy what they do and do that to their fullest potential.”