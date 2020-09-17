Nearly 7 days before Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, his ex manager, Disha Salian took her life. Disha purportedly hopped off from fourteenth floor of her apartment in Malad. After SSR’s demise, CBI is investigating every possibility to discover an association between these two strange’s demise. It was as of late, SSR’s dear companion Siddharth Pithani admitted that there was an association among Disha and SSR’s passing case. According to republic, Pithani delineated for CBI, in the wake of finding out about Disha’s destruction, SSR fainted and when he recovered awareness, he continued saying, ‘I’ll be murdered, Pithani.’ Presently in an ongoing turn of events, BJP MLA Nitesh Rana, made a gigantic case and uncovered Disha had purportedly called Mumbai Police around the same time of her demise.

Nitesh Rane told ANI, “If it was an accidental death or a suicide, why has the Mumbai Police changed the Investigating Officer of the Disha Salian case twice. Why did Rohan Rai plan a funeral on the 9th of June but her postmortem was done on the 11th of June? If it was an accidental death, why does her phone CDR show that her last call was done at 8:30 pm on the 8th of June and her phone was switched off for 4-4:30 hours and someone used her phone after the death on the same night? All these events raise a huge question mark and this does not look like a suicide and that is why we need it to be investigated.”

He futher added, “We have also heard that something wrong happened to her at the party and after she left for her house in Malad-Malvani, she dialled 100. She had asked for help and had informed whatever happened. Police must have information as it was a recorded call. Even though police could not save her help. This raises a question on Mumbai Police too. I am giving a lead and the CBI should investigate this. I am willing to help the CBI if they ask me for it.”

Earlier in his letter to Amit Shah, Nitesh Rana, “I request you to kindly provide him with security so that he is safe when he returns to Mumbai. His statement to the CBI will be crucial to the ongoing investigation and a key link to unraveling both deaths – of Disha and Sushant – since it is my strong belief that both these deaths are linked.”