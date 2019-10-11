Nitizens Mercilessly Trolled Bala’s Film Makers For Bhumi Pednekar’s Dusky Skin Tone

by · October 11, 2019

Trolling seems to have become a part and parcel of being a celebrity today. Social media has given the netizens a platform to unabashedly share their views and some are creepy as hell. Many Bollywood stars have become the target of internet trolling at the hands of these trolls and Bhumi Pednekar has become their latest victim for her looks in her upcoming film, Bala.

Bhumi is quite active on her social media handle Instagram and keeps sharing pictures and videos from her everyday life. While most of her fans eagerly wait for posts from the actress, there are others who take it upon themselves to slut-shame the actress for no reason.

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of herself from the poster of her new film, Bala. In the film, Bhumi is portraying the role of a dusky skin tone girl. And the filmmakers instantly received a lot of hatred and backlash for that look. Have a look at the comments that followed:

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in Saand Ki Aankh along with Taapsee Pannu. She is also shooting for her film, ‘Pati Patni And Vo’ with Kartik Aryan and Ananya Pandey.

