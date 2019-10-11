Nitizens Mercilessly Trolled Bala’s Film Makers For Bhumi Pednekar’s Dusky Skin Tone

Share

Trolling seems to have become a part and parcel of being a celebrity today. Social media has given the netizens a platform to unabashedly share their views and some are creepy as hell. Many Bollywood stars have become the target of internet trolling at the hands of these trolls and Bhumi Pednekar has become their latest victim for her looks in her upcoming film, Bala.

Bhumi is quite active on her social media handle Instagram and keeps sharing pictures and videos from her everyday life. While most of her fans eagerly wait for posts from the actress, there are others who take it upon themselves to slut-shame the actress for no reason.

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of herself from the poster of her new film, Bala. In the film, Bhumi is portraying the role of a dusky skin tone girl. And the filmmakers instantly received a lot of hatred and backlash for that look. Have a look at the comments that followed:

Amar Kaushik's upcoming film #Bala looks great! Ayushmann Khurrana is delightful as usual. But why #brownface Bhumi Pednekar? Wouldn't it have been better to hire a dusky actress who'd fit the role? pic.twitter.com/0YbTLu1GeA — Prajakta Hebbar (@imsopraj) October 10, 2019

HOLY SHIT BOLLYWOOD IS MAKING A STATEMENT ON FAIRNESS OBSESSION BY CASTING A FAIR-SKINNED WOMAN TO PLAY A DARK-SKINNED WOMAN IN BROWNFACE OH MY GOD WHY IS THIS INDUSTRY https://t.co/L9DeJq0c8z — Bhaskar Chawla (@BhaskarSirius) October 10, 2019

I’m so sorry but this dark makeup.. is so wrong. Cast dark skinned actor if it’s important for story.. but don’t do like this.. — ми-ℓ 🌵 (@miraclelife25) October 10, 2019

Yeah cus having a dark complexion and talent is unheard of? — nush (@anooosher) October 10, 2019

YOU ARE NOT DARK SKINNED. BROWN FACING IS HELLA INSULTING. WHY DID NO ONE ON THE ENTIRE TEAM THINK THIS WAS AN ISSUE??? — Manasi U 💗 (@ChikiCattie) October 11, 2019

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in Saand Ki Aankh along with Taapsee Pannu. She is also shooting for her film, ‘Pati Patni And Vo’ with Kartik Aryan and Ananya Pandey.