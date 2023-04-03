NMACC Event: Internet Reacts As Nysa Devgn Refuses To Give Solo Pose On Kajol’s Insistence!

The second day of the launch event of ‘Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) is grabbing a lot of headlines. Various Bollywood as well as Hollywood stars added glamor to the evening with their uber-stylish looks. Now, a video from this event has surfaced, in which Kajol is seen getting captured with daughter Nysa. But while clicking photos, something happens between Kajol and Nysa, which is getting discussed on the internet.

Nysa refused to obey mother Kajol

The video which is going increasingly viral sees Kajol and her daughter Nysa reaching the family event of the Ambanis. For the night, Kajol is looking glamorous in a white embroidered suit whereas her daughter Nysa is looking extremely stunning in a silver outfit. Both are giving poses together on the red carpet. After this, Kajol asks Nysa to give a solo photo to paparazzi, but she does not oblige and leaves the stage. Kajol becomes a bit upset on Nysa’s refusal.

As Nysa moves forward leaving Kajol behind, her mother bumps into veteran actress Rekha who opted for a green-colored Kanjivaram saree for the event. Kajol then calls and introduces Nysa to Rekha. Rekha gives warm hug to Nysa. All three gets themselves clicked by shutterbugs.

Internet reacts to Nysa’s gestures towards her mother Kajol

While some related with Nysa, a section of audience trolled her for disobeying her mother. A user wrote, “Kajol is like every mom.. beta ek aur photo kheench le.. aage kaam aayegi. Nysa is every millennial kid… ‘idhar aana hi bohot hai’.”

Another stated, “Todays generation not at all interested to take photos with parents.” A third one penned, ‘Ye aajkal ke bachhe kaise sabke samne ma baap ki insult kar dete hai.”

Kajol on Nysa’s transformation

Kajol had recently opened up on the popularity and transformation of daughter Nysa. During an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress stated, “I am proud of her. I love how she has a sense of carrying herself with dignity wherever she goes. All I can say is that she is 19 years old and enjoying life, which she has every right to do. I will always support her in whatever she wants to do.”