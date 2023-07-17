‘No Grace’, Palak Tiwari Trolled For Her Ramp Walk In Calvin Klein Event

The budding actress of Bollywood and daughter of TV actress Shweta Tiwari, Palak keeps hitting the headlines for her professional as well as personal life. Apart from this, her public appearances also become a talking point due to her bold style. Recently, Palak fueled the nepotism debate as she was spotted walking ramp for the international fashion brand Calvin Klein at a fashion event.

A video of Palak’s ramp walk went viral after the popular Reddit page ‘Bolly Blinds N Gossip’ shared it on their handle. The caption for the clip read, “Palak Tiwari Showstopper For Yesterday Calvin-klein Event”. As soon as netizens noticed it, they started trolling the actress. While some called out the actress for her filmy lineage, some others bashed her for her style of walk.

One user wrote, “These young star kids are embarrassing on the ramps. First Sara and now her. Don’t they know how to walk straight, with confidence? What’s with this over-the-top clownery?”Another said, “Every other model is better than her at this. I don’t know why models don’t get recognition in India.” A third one penned, “No charm, no grace, absolutely pathetic walk. Don’t need this bimbo to show stop a fashion show? Are we out of models now?” “I guess she doesn’t know that fashion show is about the fashion and not her”, read a comment. One user also pointed out, “Disha Patani should’ve done this! She’s in CK all day every day”, and “For me, CK is Disha Patani”, read a couple of comments.

On the work front, Palak Tiwari was supposed to make her debut with ‘Rosie: The Saffron Chapter’. However, she appeared on silver screen first with Salman Khan’s multi-starrer film titled ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.