No Its Not Engagement To Arjun Kapoor, Here Is The Thing Malaika Said “Yes” To, Read To Know!!

The news of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s wedding is in full swing. Today, after sharing a post of Malaika, there were reports of both of them getting married. But now Malaika has revealed the reason behind this post, which is neither associated with Arjun Kapoor nor she has said yes to marriage. However, there is a good news for which she has agreed. Now she has shared the post and told about it.

Actually, Malaika Arora shared a post on her Instagram account shortly before. In this, she has told that she is bringing her reality show with Disney Plus Hotstar, named ‘Moving with Malaika’. Malaika wrote, ‘I have said yes to my new reality show with Disney Plus Hotstar, where you will know me closely and personally, as has never happened before. Hmm, wait, what did you guys think what I am talking about?’ The show will stream from 5 December.

It may be noted that Malaika Arora shared a picture of her shying, in which she was seen in a black color dress. While sharing this beautiful picture, Malaika wrote, ‘I said yes’, after seeing this, people started to speculate that she is going to tie the knot soon. People felt that Malaika had said yes to Arjun Kapoor for marriage, but something else came out. Now people are congratulating her for Malaika’s show.

Let us tell you that Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating each other for a long time. Both are considered to be the power couple of B Town. For a long time, both of them did not make any official announcement regarding their relationship, but now they are seen openly expressing their love. Not only this, on social media too, they keep sharing pictures of each other.