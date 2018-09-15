Guys, this is it. We are officially declaring Kangana Ranaut as the queen of airport looks. If you are Bollywood aficionados like us, you’d know that celebrities’ “airport looks” are a big thing in the Bollywood fashion industry. More than these celebrities’ actual work, we see more of their airport pictures. Obviously, they fly in and out of the city and country pretty often. But Bollywood celebrities never step out in bland boring outfits. Every time any of them is snapped at the airport, they are in their stylish best.

Remember in the last season of Koffee With Karan, then-newlyweds Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor graced the couch on Karan Johar’s chat show? Karan had asked Mira (who doesn’t come from the Bollywood background) to name two things that she doesn’t like about Bollywood. Mira, being that sass-queen that she is, immediately quipped “Airport looks and Nepotism”

We agree with Mira that we should just be comfortable during travelling, style be damned! But what if one combines fashion with comfort? Some make sure that their looks are nothing if not stylish and others balance fashion with comfort. Bollywood’s ‘Queen’ belongs to the latter category.

This diva’s fashion game is so on-point that whenever she is spotted at the airport, she manages to leave us speechless with her stunning outfits. We had earlier talked about Kangana’s stunning saree looks.

Fashion Diaries: Kangana Ranaut shows us how to wear sarees

But it isn’t only the fancy and dressy sarees that Kangana wears stylishly, she carries the casual cotton sarees effortlessly and with equal grace. Where most stars opt for casual jeans and T-shirt while travelling, Kangana does the same uniquely by wearing light, simple sarees. For the past few weeks, Kangana has been travelling a lot for work. The actress was spotted and snapped by paparazzi at the airport a number of times wearing the most gorgeous sarees ever.

Take this pretty pink saree for example.

Another one of Kangana’s quirky saree looks in this one…

This airport look of Kangana has our heart. The earthy grey saree, quirky space-buns, nerdy glasses, trench coat, and sling bag. Just everything seems to go together so perfectly. This time, too, she was wearing matching loafer shoes under saree. Also, don’t miss her tattoo, guys!

This one is her one of the most recent airport looks.

Dressed in this white chiffon saree, Kangana looked nothing less than a diva. She was wearing comfy chappals under her saree, which you can trust only her to pull-off. Her over-sized sunglasses added an oomph factor to her whole look.

Another ‘vision-in-white’ saree look,

She looked lovely in this angelic white hued saree. She chose a simple one for travelling but made up for it by carrying a stunning blush pink bag along. Her big glare sunglasses added more glam to the whole look. She accessorized with pearl earrings and a black micro-bindi.

Another classic look of Kangana where she paired shoes with saree.

Kangana is out there bending the rules of fashion by ditching the heels and pairing sarees with shoes. These brown suede shoes go well with her ivory cotton saree. She paired it with a matching brown bag and looked like Goddamn diva.