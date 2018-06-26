A Few days back, there were reports which said that King Khan of Bollywood helped the ailing actor Irfan Khan. According to the reports, Shah Rukh Khan went to meet the ‘Hindi Medium’ actor and his wife Sutapa before the actor left for London to get his treatment done for the disease he is suffering from.

As per the reports, Shah Rukh Khan was busy in shooting at Mehboob’s studio when he got a call from Irfan Khan’s wife Sutapa saying that Irrfan wants to meet him before he leaves for London. Shah Rukh Khan rushed to meet him, spent few hours with them, and also handed over the keys of his London apartment to them and the couple was overwhelmed to receive the keys.

Irfan Khan’s spokesperson has denied the reports of these incidents by saying “The story floating around of Shah Rukh and Irrfan is a fragment of imagination of some individual who has whipped out the story through their unreliable sources. It has no truth to it”. According to which, there is no truth in the reports stating that Shah Rukh Khan helped the ailing actor.

The actor recently shared the news with all his fans about the rare disease Neuroendocrine Tumor, he is suffering from. He also shared a heartfelt note and explained his ordeal with the illness and how life changed for him overnight.

He is currently in London to get his treatment done. His movie Karwan will soon be released in coming months.

We wish the amazing actor gets alright very soon!