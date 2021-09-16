Nora Fatehi get into an Oops moment! with media. Deets inside

Bold pictures of Fatehi are becoming fiercely viral on social media. In these photos, Nora Fatehi is seen posing in front of the paparazzi in a white dress. While Nora Fatehi herself is very active on social media, whenever she goes out, the paparazzi does not want to miss a single moment of her.





Recently, when paparazzi clicked pictures of Nora Fatehi in a white dress on the road, in the meantime she became a victim of Oops Moment. When Nora Fatehi’s dress started sliding down, she adjusted it in front of the camera. Nora Fatehi started adjusting her dress in front of the camera and these pictures were captured in the camera. It is known that more than 30 million people follow Nora Fatehi only on Instagram and there are many fan pages in her name.



Talking about Nora Fatehi’s dress, her beautiful dress looked quite appealing. Nora Fatehi’s dress was supported on the support of a ring on the front. Many people have given different types of reactions in the comment section regarding this. Nora Fatehi looked pretty in nude lipstick and loose hair.





Nora’s obsession continues to grow among her fans.Talking about the work front, Nora Fatehi has no shortage of work at the moment. Her fan following has grown very fast and Nora’s fans do not want to miss any of her projects. Nora Fatehi’s film Bhuj – The Pride of India was released at the box office recently. However, it did not get as much love from the audience which was expected. Seems Nora has to work more hard with her acting skills.