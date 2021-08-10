Nora Fatehi In “Lucknawi Andaaz”, Have A Look At The Photos

India is full of a variety of fashion and Jewellery which is famous but also admirable throughout the world. Every state delivered something different to one another in food, famous or historical places, clothes, and traditions. Lucknow, a city in Uttar Pradesh is famous for its “Nawabi” (Dutch) lifestyle, Famous Kabab and Biryani, shopping places, and “Chickankari”. Chickankari means ’embroidery’ it was a white thread embroidery on plain cloth, origin from Lucknow.

Well Known Canadian dancer “Saki Saki girl” Nora Fatehi is not only living in India but also follow the Indian Traditions. Her beauty is mesmerizing, she always enhances the beauty of outfits. Her charming smile and shiny head go with every attire. Nora is famous for her shinny gowns, dresses, and bold jumpsuit. By the growing time, Fatehi is proving to be the most ethereal beauty in her gorgeous ethnic looks too.



In her latest photoshoot, Nora chooses something different. The Glam Diva seems to have switched to simpler, lighter ensembles and we have probably new in our wardrobe. The trend of Chickankari will never be out of fashion and to prove this Fatehi wore chic sage green chick Akari Anarkali set worth Rs 1.25 lakh. Her elegant look in plain Anarkali with heavy chick Akari dupatta and beautiful traditional earrings embellished with rubies will make your heart blooming. The dress is from Anjul Bhandari couture.



Nora posted her photos through her social media accounts; the photos get viral within few minutes. She grabbed the interest of fans and have lots of comments on her “Lucknawi Andaaz”. ‘Time is of the essence, I tried to teach you But I might need some lessons and another caption was, Men I thank god im go-d-ly, Say god no ungod-dly.. Oluwa na him comfort e me, When this people they come body me… She added captions in her photos.

She is not only looking hot in dresses but also in saree. Nora can’t seem to do without her sequins and sparkles and when she is not donning one of her gowns. To make the fashion influencers incorrect, she added sequins in her pink saree which makes her Indian Barbie. The regal jaal saree embellished with Japanese pearls is also from the Anjul Bhandari couture.