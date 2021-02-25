Nora Fatehi gleams of the epitome of talent. While she’s an outstanding dancer, she can also sing and act amazingly. Needless to say, she has finally found her way into the depth of Bollywood. Her roots can be traced back to Morocco, and she was born and raised in Canada. Nora made her debut in the film Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans in 2014, and was quick to gain popularity in Telugu cinema, with soaring item numbers in Temper and Kick 2. She has also starred in Malayalam films like Double Barrel and Kayamkulam Kochunni.

Nora recently became the most followed Moroccan artist in the world, she talks about being very engaged on social media as she says, “I’ve been particular about my social media since day one – even before entering the industry. I’m an extremely creative person. My social media pages, including my YouTube channel, are my gateways to project my creativity and talent to the audience. It’s my platform to make people laugh through my comedy, to show off new dance skills, while also educating people about world events and spreading awareness.”

Nora also provides insides about being an outsider in the industry and the challenges that came with it. She recalls, “Of course, it’s been challenging. However, I don’t dwell on that much. I keep it going. I keep pushing regardless. I believe in myself. I know the right people will always work with me. I feel thankful that I’m a celebrated artiste in India and in other parts of the world. It shows that it doesn’t matter where you are from. It’s the hard work, dedication, talent and earnestness that counts. It’s been a roller-coaster ride. I hope that inspires people. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

On being asked whether she would like to be known as a beautiful dancer or actor, Nora made it a point to say that she can be the best of both worlds: “Why should one be known for only one trait? Can’t I be known for both? While growing up, I was never considered a good dancer due to my lack of training. However, I worked on myself and became a good dancer. I still work on my dance every day because there’s so much to learn. An artiste can be multidimensional. One should be able to celebrate an artiste for his/her multiple skills. I will be known both as a great actor and dancer by the end of my journey for sure.”

Nora Fatehi also recently took to Instagram to share an interview, calling it “One of my most vulnerable, real and honest interviews ever.” She said that her fans’ responses have been overwhelming, and thanked them for their continued support.