Nora Fatehi Pulls Off A Great Look In Holographic Plunge-Neck Top And Interesting Inside-Out Denim Trousers: Watch

The dancer-actor Nora Fatehi was photographed by paparazzi during a film shoot at the location, which she later posted the images to social media. The images and videos shows Nora wearing an inside-out denim pair of jeans and a holographic plunge-neck crop top while accessorized with OTT (Over The Top) jewelry, a faux fur coat that matches, and eye-catching cosmetics. Check it out by scrolling through.

Videos and images of Nora Fatehi from the Hip Hop India sets of the dance reality programme were shared on Instagram by paparazzi pages. Before going inside to film an episode of the show, the snippets show Nora posing for pictures and showing off her OOTD (outfit of the day). Numerous fan pages praised Nora’s ‘killer’ beauty and posted her photos on social media. One supporter commented, “She looks killer.” Someone else said, “Ufff Slay Queen.” One user commented, “What a SLAYYYY Nora.”

For the shoot, Nora Fatehi wore a holographic blouse with figure-skimming fit, noodle halter straps, a plunging cowl neckline showcasing her décolletage, a cut midriff-baring hem, and sparkling sequin embellishments.

In addition to embellished high heels, Nora selected OTT jewelry, such as a chain-link layered choker necklace, a sleek necklace with whimsical charms, glittering ear studs, statement rings, and a chainmail hand harness. Last but not least, for the glam options, she went for a pulled-back half-ponytail on waves, sparkling pink eye makeup, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, fuchsia pink lip tint, rouged cheeks, darkened brows, beaming highlighter, radiant skin.

Intricate inside-out denim pants with holographic accents on the waist, a drawstring low-rise waist, inside-out pockets, frayed trimmings, and thigh-high side slits were Nora’s choice for styling the top. The costume was finished off with a greyish-blue faux fur jacket with full-length sleeves and an open front.