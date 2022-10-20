Nora Fatehi Went Into Depression After Her Breakup From Angad Bedi, Read To Know More About It Here!!

Nora Fatehi has achieved a different position in Hindi cinema. Her dance has a tremendous craze among the youth. Nori has a huge fan following on social media too, but the journey was not easy for this star dancer. Nora had to struggle a lot to earn her name in the industry and in her personal life also she was a victim of many troubles. Recently, during an interview, Nora Fatehi told that she went into depression after the breakup.

According to media reports, Nora Fatehi was dating Angad Bedi. Both were often seen together, but they never talked about their relationship. Recently, during a talk show, Nora told that the pain of her breakup was very bad. Every girl has to go through this phase at some point in her life. She says that after the breakup she was in depression, and she did not feel like doing any work. Her confidence was so shaken that she lost her desire to work. Nora told that she went through this phase for about 2 months. But all these things changed her.

Recalling the incident, Nora told that depression was so painful for her that once she was auditioning for the film ‘Bharat’ and suddenly started crying, which caused her a lot of embarrassment. Nora says, ‘After this I said to myself, Nora, there are thousands of people who are as talented as you. Looks good, you need to come back again. Suddenly I got back my lost confidence and now I am happy in my life and in a better position in my career’.

Talking about Nora Fatehi’s work front, she did great dance in a song ‘Manike’ from the movie ‘Thank God’. The film is going to release on October 25 on the occasion of Diwali. Apart from this, Nora is also judging the reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhlaja 10’. Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit are also playing the role of judges with her in this show.