Nora Painted The Town In Her White Cut-Out Bodycon Dress, Look At The Photos Here.

Dilbar girl “Nora Fatehi” Painted the town in white with her hot and sizzling dress. Nora is known for her unmatchable belly moves and envious physique. She always turns up the heat on social media through her dazzling smile and hot looks and off-course, she is the appreciated person to dance on “Hey Garmi” the title suits her a lot.

Here are the pictures we were talking about.



Nora yet again made heads turn with another gorgeous look of her as she was spotted in the city. This time she was stunned in a bold white cut-out bodycon dress with a plunging neckline which she teamed up with gold accessories. When it comes to experimenting with wardrobe and bringing in the right sense of aesthetics and shades to outfits, Nora Fatehi’s sartorial choices have always been noteworthy. She kept her long tresses open and completed the look with pink lips and a beautiful pair of white stilettos.

“Saki saki” girl Nora always greeted the paparazzi and also happily posed for them. She is very active on her social media accounts. She always entertains fans through her fanny and sizzling videos and photos from the sets or her personal life. She is one of the most loving and following celebrities among the fans and netizens and having a strong fanbase.

The Canadian origin, Made her debut in Bollywood with super hit dance numbers. She made her big Bollywood debut in 2013 with ‘Roar’ and then appeared in films like ‘Street Dancer 3’, ‘Batla House’ among others. She also has some chartbuster dance numbers like, ‘Ek Toh Kum Zindagani’, ‘O Saki Saki’, ‘Dilbar’, ‘Garmi’ to name a few. She was last seen in Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bhuj: The Pride of India’ which also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar and others. She will be next seen in a special appearance in ‘Satyameva Jayate 2’.