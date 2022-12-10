‘Not Banned Yet From Kannada Film Industry,’ Rashmika Mandanna Clarifies After Getting Trolled For Not Watching Kantara!

After the tremendous success of Pushpa: The Rise, Rashmika Mandanna has become an even name. She is busy signing multiple projects post that. But with popularity comes public scrutiny.

Like many other famous stars, Mandanna too gets under the radar of trolls quite often. Recently, she was targeted by online users for not watching the critically-acclaimed Kannada film Kantara. Now, in a recent interview, Rashmika has addressed the same controversy and also her supposed ban from the Kannada film industry.

Discussing about the backlash on not watching the Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara, the Dear Comrade star said that she only has love to give to her haters. Furthermore, she even claimed that she has watched the movie.

Rashmika stated in Kannada, “When I was asked, I had not seen the movie. But I did watch it later and even sent the team a comment about it. I got a thank-you note from the team too.” Concerning her ban, the actress said, “So far I haven’t been blacklisted.”

For the unversed, a few weeks ago, Rashmika was asked if she had seen one of the highest-grossing movies of the year Kantara, to which she replied she hadn’t. Soon after, netizens accused her of not respecting her own film industry and forgetting her roots. All this also sparked rumors of her ban from Kannada cinema from where she kickstarted her career.

For the unversed, Rashmika Mandanna is making waves in the Hindi film industry too. She recently made her Bollywood debut with Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She is currently shooting for Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun