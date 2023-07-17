‘Not Beautiful Like Her’: When Jaya Bachchan Shared If She Was Jealous Of Hema Malini’s Casting In ‘Baghban’

Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini showcased their superb chemistry in 2003 film ‘Baghban’. The Ravi Chopra film became one of the mega hits of the year due to its relatable storyline. The film which depicted an elderly couple dealing with selfish children saw Hema making a powerful comeback to films.

Recently, the actress laughed off the rumours of her husband Dharmendra not watching ‘Baghban’ because of Hema and Amitabh’s on screen chemistry. But do you know how Amitabh’s wife, Jaya Bachchan reacted when she was asked about getting jealous of Hema and Amitabh’s chemistry in ‘Baghban’? Let’s dig in.

Back in 2005, Jaya was slowly making a comeback to acting with films like ‘Fiza’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, ‘Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe’ and ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’. After the release of ‘Baghban’, Amitabh and Hema’s chemistry and romance became the talk of the town. At that time, a reported questioned Jaya how Hema’s pairing with her husband was and whether she was jealous of their chemistry. She was also asked whether she should have been with her husband instead of Hema in this film. In response to this, Jaya Bachchan had said, ‘I don’t think so. Hema ji’s role was so strong. Also, I could not look so beautiful.”

Talking about the film ‘Baghban’, Hema Malini had recently told that earlier she did not want to work in the film. She was not ready to play the role of a mother of four children. However, she said yes to this film on the insistence of her mother.

‘Baghban’ also starred Salman Khan, Mahima Choudhary, Aman Verma, Samir Soni and Divya Dutta among others.