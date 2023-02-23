Not Naagin 7, Sumbul Touqeer Will Be Seen In This Ekta Kapoor’s Popular Zee TV Show: Checkout!

Season 16 of Bigg Boss enriches the career of Sumbul Toqueer, who rose to fame with the Star Plus series Imlie. The innocence of 19-year-old Sumbul not only drives viewers crazy, but also delights fans with her dancing and acting in a reality show.

Television queen Ekta Kapoor was so impressed with Sumbul’s performance that she made it clear that she would choose him for her show. According to the latest reports, the actress is currently starring in Ekta Kapoor’s hottest show yet.

Sumbul Toqueer To be Seen In Kundali Bhagya

According to media reports, Sumbul will be seen in Zee TV old Show Kundali Bhagya. It is believed that Shraddha Arya and Shakti Arora will take a huge break after Leap in the show. The producers and directors have also approached to Sumbul for the show. However, Neither The Actress nor the Show’s team has announced her entry. Kundali Bhagya was launched on 12 July, 2017 by Ekta kapoor.

Sumbul’s name is being taken for these shows also

A few days before, Lady Khabri announced on her Twitter account that Sumbul Toqueer Khan was about to make an important announcement. But what this big advertisement was like remains a mystery. Media mentions that Sumbul will appear in the 13th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The name “Nagin-7” also appears. It will be a surprise for the fans when Sumbul Toqueer appears in Kundali Bhagya. Currently, Shraddha Arya is playing lead role of Preeta Luthra while Shakti Arora is playing Karan Luthra’s role of in Kundali Bhagya .