Recently Global Actress Priyanka Chopra has shared a post of a bloody-faced selfie on her Instagram’s story. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently filming Citadel. Actress Priyanka Chopra has shared a picture of her bloody face on social media, only to reveal that she was in makeup for her upcoming Amazon Prime Video show Citadel.

On Thursday, Priyanka took to Instagram Stories to post the selfie, which showed her with blood spatter over her face. “Ha! You should see the other guy!” she wrote in her caption, adding hashtags such as ‘set life’, ‘actor’s life, and ‘Citadel’. The spy series is executive produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War.

Bollywood Actress Priyanka Chopra began filming the show earlier this year, immediately after she wrapped production on her film Text for You. Citadel also features Richard Madden and will spawn multiple spin-offs set in various other countries, including India. The Indian spinoff is being handled by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

In an interview earlier by this year, the Russo brothers praised Priyanka and called her an ‘incredible’ star. Speaking about Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Joe said, “She’s an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. We are just beginning production on it now.”

Priyanka Chopra also has The Matrix 4, a romantic comedy written by Mindy Kaling, a wedding-themed reality show, a biopic of Ma Anand Sheela, and her big Bollywood comeback lined up. Priyanka was last seen in We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger, both of which were released on Netflix.

About Priyanka Chopra:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an Indian actress, singer, and film producer. The winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, Chopra is one of India’s highest-paid and most popular entertainers. She has received several accolades, including two National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards.

In the year 2016 Government of India honored her with the Padma Shri, and Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world, and in the next two years, Forbes listed her among the World’s 100 Most Powerful Women.