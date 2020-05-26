Recently, director Nikkhil Advani took to Twitter and shared a screengrab of their video chat. The snap sees all of them reading a script of their upcoming movie Bell Bottom over a video call at 6:00 AM. This video call had Jackky Bhagnani and Vashu Bhagnani (producers of the movie), Ranjit Tiwari, and Aseem Arora (writers of the movie) and Nikkhil Advani (director of the movie) was also present on the call with Akshay Kumar.

Nikhil took no time to share the screenshot of this video call with the entire team and tweeted, “Nothing changes for @akshaykumar during #Lockdown 6 am final narration of #BellBottom Super script @[email protected]_arora #WaitForIt @vashubhagnani @jackkybhagnani @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @honeybhagnani @poojafilms @EmmayEntertain”

On November 10, 2019 Akshay Kumar had shared the first poster of Bell Bottom movie on his Twitter handle, “Get ready to go back to the ’80s and hop onto a roller-coaster spy ride, #BELLBOTTOM! Releasing on 22nd January, [email protected][email protected] @jackkybhagnani @honeybhagnani @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani @EmmayEntertain @poojafilms”

Akshay Kumar was recently spotted shooting for an advertisement with R.Balki. Yes, you heard it right. Mr. Kumar is the first Bollywood actor, who stepped out of his house with all safety measures to shoot for a Coronavirus pandemic awareness campaign. All permissions we’re duly taken by the Maharashtra government.

Apart from Bell Bottom, the actor has the following films in the pipeline — Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, Tamil director Raghava Lawrrence’s first Hindi venture Laxmmi Bomb, Atrangi Re with Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush, Yashraj Films’ Prithviraj, to be directed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi and Bachchan Pandey, which will be directed by Farhad Samji.

While Sooryavanshi has been delayed, Laxxmi Bomb is rumoured to be headed to a streaming platform. On Tuesday, it was reported that the sets of Prithviraj, due out on Diwali, were going to be destroyed ahead of the monsoon, because of the delay in filming. The sets are likely to be made indoors now to finish the rest of the shoot.