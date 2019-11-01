Now A Handsome Guy, Parth Samthaan Once Weighed Over 110 Kgs & Was Rejected By Girls, Even Warned Of Heart Attack

Share

Parth Samthaan, who is currently seen in the role of Anurag Basu in the hit TV show Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2, is one of the sexiest man in Indian television. But did you know he wasn’t the same hottie that he is now in his teenage life? He used to be a 110 kgs weight fat kid in school.

In a Cheat Meal With Stars segment with Pinkvilla, Parth revealed, “When I was in school, I was 110 kg, and I have had a proper transformation since then. When I was on the heavier side, I used to hog on some dishes made by my mother which had chicken and egg in it. My sister used to make ‘halwa’ for me. Even now when she comes by, she makes it; however, I eat a small part of it.”

He also shared the inspiration for his weight loss. He shared, “I never took acting as a reason for my weight loss. So there was a regular medical checkup at my school where the doctors told me my blood pressure is really high and if this continues, I might suffer a heart attack. I took it seriously. I am a very extreme person so when I did weight loss, I became very finicky, I used to even count my calories when I drank a glass of water. I lost around 32 kg in 4 months which isn’t easy. Even my trainer told me.”

Talking about the attention he got from girls post his transformation, he said, “I was 17 when this happened. I had a proper entry in my high school, a complete transformation. Girls were like ‘who is this guy?’ It was embarrassing when I got proposals in the first week of my high school.” Parth had further added, “I was a shy kid. Talking to girls was impossible. Girls never looked at me, honestly but I never got offended by it. I also remember the transformation phase where the same girls texted me asking am I the same guy who used to be chubby… and the transformation.”

He is currently rumored to be dating his co-star Erica Jennifer Fernandes. But the news of their possible split has made us real sad. But some latest happenings and witnessing Diwali 2019 celebrations of Parth and Erica with one another gave us a slight hope that maybe the storm in the sky has passed a fresh ray of sunshine has dawned upon them, yet again!