Share

Tweet

Pin 4 shares

Do you always see the same number throughout your life? Have you found yourself drawn to particular numbers? The answers are yes to these questions for most of us. The numbers say a lot about each individual. Numerology is the idea that the universe is a system and once broken down we are left with the basic elements, which is numbers. These numbers can then be used to help us to better understand the world and ourselves as individuals.

Let’s learn what numbers say about you. To know what is your number just add the digits of the day on which you were born to reach a single digit number.

Number 1

Personality – They always wish to be their own boss and prefer self-employment over working under somebody. They share a strong vibration that is full of invention and individuality.

Careers – Most people with life path number 1 occupy high positions in military and politics. They are always for leadership and they are good at motivating people under them to get the targets fulfilled.

Love Life – As they like to be the leader in general life, they also tend to be the leader in love life too. When it comes to relationships, they wish to be the initiator and dominate the loved ones.

Lucky Day – Sunday, Monday

Number 2

Personality – They are sympathetic, extremely concerned and devoted. Their nature tends to be very sensitive to others, always tactful and diplomatic. They also do not like to give way to any confrontations and disputes.

Careers – In several ways, they are just the opposite of number ones. At the same time, number twos are highly resilient and strong. They are the real survivors of the whole of number spectrum.

Love Life – Life path number 2 individuals are very sincere and loyal. They never value temporary relationships. They always seek to find lasting relationships that are built on mutual trust and confidence.

Lucky Day: Monday, Friday

Number 3

Personality – They are friendly and very social. They have a good mental and emotional balance. They are always giving and willing to sacrifice their comforts and belongings for the sake of others.

Careers – Numerology says life path number 3 individuals are highly creative and dynamic. They have a big difficulty to put up with routine and monotonous activities.

Love Life – People sharing life path number 3 evoke the fantasies of other people. They can impress anybody and everybody with their charming and attractive personality.

Lucky Day: Tuesday, Friday

Number 4

Personality – They are organized, stable, resolute, practical and disciplined. The mantra for number four people is – hard work makes good magic.

Careers – Number 4 excel at any job to which they put their mind. Success-oriented and loyal, they find impressive success.

Love Life – They make the best life partners on the earth. These are highly dependable, loyal and trustworthy.

Lucky Day: Sunday, Saturday

Number 5

Personality – they are eagerly seeking their freedom, they also tend to seek the freedom of others too. Often their compassionate nature is clearly dominated by the free spirit that moves them towards adventure.

Careers – They could well lead to a career in writing fiction. They also tend toward job-hopping and a good enough wage to support their lifestyle.

Love Life – Their strong physical power and carefree attitude to life wins them a lot of romantic contacts. They can easily win the admiration of the opposite sex and make them crave from these people.

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Number 6

Personality – They have the power to draw people near them. However, once they make friends they must maintain the friendships and relationships by not being moody and critical of others.

Careers – Number 6 makes the good lawyer, judge, humanitarian, diplomat, nurse and other jobs in which their motherly nature shines.

Love Life – Individuals born in life path number 6 always believe in mature kind of symbiotic relationship. They are more oriented towards home and they do their best to take care of their family in the best possible way.

Lucky Day: Friday

Number 7

Personality – Number 7 is the seeker. There is no end to their sense of curiosity. They never accept things at the face value. They love to study and analyze, to gain knowledge and wisdom.

Careers – For their love of knowledge, they are good at math and science. They also fare well in legal fields and public speaking.

Love Life – These are highly sensitive individuals who seek to be understood well by others.

Lucky Day: Monday

Number 8

Personality – They have good executive abilities and with these, confidence, energy and ambition. They have intense focus and drive for success and authority in their career.

Careers – choose those paths that let them prove their authority, power, status, and business-oriented mind. Most 8s prefer self-established business.

Love Life – are highly independent when it comes to choosing their love and relationships. However, they are very clear about where to draw that fine line.

Lucky Day: Saturday

Number 9

Personality – They are gentle, caring voices in the world often filled with angry noise. They are kind and have compassion.

Careers – They have a natural ability for leadership, even if they may shy away from it. They occupy a high position in the sectors of human resources, archaeology, anthropology, and sociology.

Love Life – the concept of relationship, marriage, and settled life does not go well with those born in life path number 9. In fact, the idea of a soul mate does not please them at all.

Lucky Day: Tuesday