Nupur Sanon’s Classy Response to ‘Flop Sisters’ Comment Earns Praise Amidst Online Negativity

Nupur Sanon, known for her acting debut in “Pop Kaun,” faced trolls alongside her sister Kriti Sanon. On Kriti’s recent birthday, Nupur’s special Instagram post showcased their deep bond. Despite the online trolling, Nupur replied with love and admiration, earning praise from her fans.

Nupur Sanon Hits Back: “And Still You Follow Us”

Nupur’s entry into the web series “Pop Kaun” received applause for her acting. However, the show struggled to find its footing in the audience’s hearts. Meanwhile, Kriti’s birthday celebrations led to heartfelt messages, but Nupur’s post stood out for its affectionate touch.

Nupur’s Heartwarming Birthday Note for Sister Kriti

Expressing her love for Kriti, Nupur wrote, “The most beautiful person, the best sister, the most loyal friend – heartfelt birthday wishes! I can hyphenate the best things for you. You made me grow up just by seeing you, and I want to become like you in every way. Because, in my eyes, you’re a rock star.”

“Pop Kaun” Debut: Nupur’s Acting Praised, Series Struggles

Praising her sister further, Nupur added, “To find any flaw in you would be foolishness, as you are the best. I remember, even as a child, whenever I saw you, one question always arose in my mind – Oh God, how can she be so perfect? So beautiful, so lovely, so kind, so responsible, so intelligent, so caring – how can she have it all together?”

Sibling Bond: Nupur’s Affectionate Tribute to Kriti

In response to trolls, Nupur acknowledged the love she receives from genuine fans and admirers. She mentioned how their support has shielded her from negativity and misguided judgment, and she values the right to be who she is.

Trolling Takedown: Nupur Responds with Love

While dealing with online negativity, Nupur’s reply to a comment that called her and Kriti “flop sisters” was bold yet composed. She responded, “And still you follow us.” Her measured reply earned praise from her admirers, who applauded her for handling trolls gracefully.

Nupur’s Admirers Applaud Her Fierce Reply to Trolls

As Nupur explores her acting career, she continues to cherish the bond with her elder sister Kriti. The sisters’ sibling love and support stand firm, despite the occasional setbacks they face in the public eye.

Nupur Sanon’s heartfelt birthday note to Kriti resonates with sibling love, transcending online trolling. As Nupur’s acting journey unfolds, she gracefully addresses negativity with her fans’ unwavering support. The bond between the Sanon sisters remains a beacon of strength amid the challenges of the virtual world.