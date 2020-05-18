Our mental health and well-being are very important if we want to survive in this world. It is essential to maintain our sanity. However, any problem related to our mental health is considered insanity and a taboo in India. As no one understands the severity of such issues, talking about problems like depression, anxiety, etc., has become a talk behind-closed-doors or even something that no one talks about. Nushrat Bharucha On Battling Depression, “My Father Cried When He Got To Know About It”

But today, we have a number of Bollywood stars who have come up to shun the taboo and open up about the same. Without wondering about what the society might think, they’ve opened up on mental health. Be it Deepika Padukone or Shaheen Bhatt, many stars have opened up on the same. Now, we have Nushrat Bharucha, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress open up on the same.

Last year, Nushrat was in the headlines after she revealed that she has battled a severe phase of depression in life. In an interview with Pinkvilla, she revealed, “My father saw that interview the night it came out and when I came home, he started crying and told me, ‘I never knew you went through all this’. So when I say that I really didn’t let them get affected by my absolute lows, I really meant it. But with family, there’s the thing that they can sense it. I might not tell them but they could always guess something’s not right with me.”

Her mother added, "Of course, but we don't say anything. We just leave it at that because we don't want to pressurise her, but just let her be." Nushrat further adds, "In those days, for me, the only thing that really kept me going was the fact that I would wake up to them and my normal simple life has been my grounding."