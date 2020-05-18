Nushrat Barucha, the actress who is known for her acting in the Pyar Ka Panchnama series and Sweety Ke Teetu, also did a successful movie, ‘Dream Girl’ with Ayushman Khurana. The actress who is riding high on success on professional front, is really talented and beautiful. She is next paired up with Rajkumaf Rao in his upcoming film.

Now, in a fun chat with Pinkvilla, Nushrat revealed a funny incident when her dad found out that she wore a bralet in the song Chote Chote Peg from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. She shared, “I didn’t tell them about the song and I was dreading what they would say. When the song was out, I didn’t even show it to them. After that, I returned from promotions and I saw my parents playing Chote Chote Peg on this huge TV that we have at home. I was quietly sneaking in and then, my father turns to me in slow motion and asked me, “Are you wearing a bra?” she laughed out loud. I was like, it’s a bralet. I was just thinking how do I get out of this one?”

Nushrat made it to the headlines a few days back. She was attending the Filmfare Award 2020 and decided to don a rather revealing dress. While it looked completely covered on the top, it was the bottom slit that dragged her into controversies. The slit was not just thigh-high, rather it was till her waist and the dress was attached by two leather straps to keep it in place. While many people lauded the actress for pulling off this risky dress, there were many others who trolled her for the slit.

She was then interviewed by Times Of India where she talked about the controversy that surrounded her dress for the high slit. She said that all the praises she received for the dress is giving her a pat on the back as she is able to connect with a certain audience. “It just gives me a lot of more confidence to kind of do more such looks, to kind of push the envelope where I feel it and where I would like to.”

Talking about the outfit, she said that she was not nervous. “I think I knew very well as to what I was wearing and how I needed to carry myself, what was the right kind of walk or pose or just to be very careful as to not… so I knew it. I don’t think I was nervous.” She added that she would like her opinion and voice respected as well. “The fact that I’m wearing an outfit like this is also a voice of mine saying ‘this is who I want to be and this is what I want to do’ and I would like that to be respected. So honestly, I don’t get affected,” she said.