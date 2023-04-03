Nushrratt Bharuccha Wraps Up Shooting Her Next Drama-Thriller ‘Akelli’- Shares A Wounded Pic!

Nushrratt Bharuccha shared a picture on her Instagram story a couple of hours ago. In the frame, she could be seen wearing a pink shirt and posing with a 3-tiered cake having Akelli written on it.

She captioned as “It’s a wrap,” it implies that her shooting of the drama-thriller has come to an end. Directed by Pranay Meshram, the movie set was nestled in Iraq. It revolves around the struggle of a person who’s trapped in the desert land and their realization of self-capability.

The audience is still awaiting the release date of the movie.

Nitin Vaidya, the founder, and producer of Dashami Studioz, shared earlier, “We are thrilled to announce Akelli starring Nushrratt Bharuccha. Her character in this film symbolizes a lone woman’s battle against all odds. However, the film’s subject is very different, and as a storyteller, Pranay has visualized every bit so well that his conviction made us want to back this movie.

She Shares Wounded Picture On Instagram

Since the actress habitually keeps her followers abreast of her current escapades, she recently shared a wounded picture of her from the film set. Indeed, it shows her dedication and perseverance towards the film despite all hurdles.

While fans are awaiting the data release of her upcoming film with bated breath, she surprised everyone with a cameo appearance in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar. The idea of her romancing Rabin has set the Internet on fire.

Apart from Akelli, the actress also has another movie titled as “Chhorri 2” lined up. The movie is expected to be spine-chilling horror.