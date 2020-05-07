Loading...

The Oberoi Springs, where a number of celebrities reside, has been sealed after an 11 years old was tested positive for Coronavirus. This global pandemic has affected the entire world and everyone is trying hard to fight it off. Well, the good news is that the seal has been lifted now. Oberoi Springs’ COVID-19 Seal Lifted; Celebs Including Vicky Kaushal, Esha Gupta, Chahatt Khanna, Rajkummar Rao Relieved.

There are 17 celebrities who are residing in Oberoi Springs. The list of those 17 reads as follows: Vicky Kaushal, Chitrangada Singh, Chahatt Khanna, Ahmed Khan, Sapna Mukerji, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekha, Rahul Dev-Mugdha Godse, Krushna Abhishek-Kashmera Shah, Ahmed Khan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Aanand L Rai, Arjan Bajwa, Vipul Shah and Prabhu Dheva.

While talking to the spotboye.com, Kashmera said, “The mood is very tense out here.” The 11-year-old girl who found positive of COVID-19 is residing in the C- block of the society. However, Kashmera doesn’t reside in the same block but said that society has become very strict in rules and regulations and rules and you cannot ignore any regulations. “Honestly, we were always following the lockdown orders completely,” she added.

Well, the 11 years old girl who was tested positive previously is back to the apartment now. She is perfectly fine and has been tested negative in the latest test. Everyone from the society welcomed her with clapping. People are much more relieved now.