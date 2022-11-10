‘Officially Divorced Now’: Close Friend Of Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik Confirm Their Separation!

Once upon a time, the cross-border couple of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik was a rage among the masses. The two made for an adorable pair. But in the piece of sad news floating in the rumor mills from last few days, the duo who was having a trouble in their marital bliss of 12 years started contemplating for separation a few months back.

And amidst all these speculations, a close friend of the ex-couple has now confirmed that Sania and Shoaib are officially divorced.

According to a news report in Inside Sport, the ex-pair’s close friend, who was part of Malik’s management team in Pakistan, confirmed the rumors and was quoted as saying, “Yes, they are officially divorced now. I can’t disclose more than that but can confirm that they have separated.”

Sania is currently in Dubai and Shoaib is working for A Sports during the T20 World Cup 2022 as an expert in Pakistan. The couple is now only co-parenting son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

While the reason of split of these sports personalities is still not clear, many media portal suggested that Shoaib cheated on Sania. According to reports, Malik’s growing closeness with Pakistani TV host-cum actress, Ayesha Omar made Mirza fuming with anger.

It all began with Shoaib’s bold photoshoot with Ayesha for OK Magazine. The photos of the same went viral on the social media platforms. When Shoaib appeared as a guest in show Super Over, he was asked to share his wife’s reaction to his controversial photo shoot. To this, he revealed that Sania did not give any reaction, behaving as if she did not exist.

For the unversed, Sania Mirza hinted at facing ‘difficult times’ through her cryptic social media post. At first, she took to her Instagram stories and shared a note that read, “Where do broken hearts go. To find Allah”. In another post, Sania shared a picture with her son, Izhaan and wrote, “The moments that get me through the hardest days.”

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got hitched in 2010 and welcomed their son, Izhaan, in 2018.