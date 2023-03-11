Divya Agarwal has been in upheaval ever since she broke up with her ex-boyfriend Varun Sood. On the day of the actress’s 30th birthday, she revealed she was engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar. Netizens, however, have been cruelly taunting her with words like “gold digger” and can’t handle that she has moved on. She allegedly will appear in Lock Up season 2 according to the most recent update. Her response to it all is detailed below!

Most people anticipated that Divya will advance to Bigg Boss 15 after winning Bigg Boss OTT. When it came to Salman Khan’s show, co-contestants including Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, and Nishant Bhat entered, but Agarwal was never even contacted by the producers. Since then, there have been reports that she would appear in a future season.

Many people are aware that Kangana Ranaut will return for Lock Up’s second season. Many names have been mentioned, including Uorfi Javed, Soundarya Sharma, and Umar Riaz. Strong rumours about Divya Agarwal’s presence continue to circulate, however the actress has denied the claims.

“Hey, I’m so glad to see you guys so happy with my participation in Lock Upp season 2,” Divya Agarwal said in a video that she posted on Twitter. Let me say that I will no longer be a competitor on Lock Up, Bigg Boss, or any other reality show. I completed everything, and I’m content. It’s fascinating to observe how other people are responding, saying things like, “Oh! Isiliye itna drama,” and other such nonsense. No no no, not at all! I won’t be doing it.

“I’m sorry for the people who are anticipating my entry, but I’m also laughing at the individuals who were so insulted by that entry,” she concluded. It’s incredible. Guys, relax. I’m not doing anything.

On the professional side, Divya Agarwal most recently appeared in the Resham Ka Rumal music video.