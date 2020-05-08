Loading...

Shahid Kapoor, the chocolate boy of Bollywood, is known to have many affairs. He was in a serious relationship with Kareena Kapoor but after she chose Saif Ali Khan over him, he was heartbroken. After Kareena, he dated many actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Vidya Balan, and many more. However, he settled down with a much younger Delhi University student Mira Rajput. Now, the two are happily married with two kids. But an old picture of Shahid Kapoor with Bani J has surfaced the internet and sparked dating rumors.

According to the reports, the two came close the when Shahid broke up with Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. Shahid has always been a fitness freak and so is Bani J. According to a report published in Filmibeat, the two were training in the same gym which bought them together and that’s where the friendship started. However, a report in spotboye.com states that two were sharing a bond more than friendship and they dated each other for a long time.

“Shahid was accompanied by a male friend and the very popular VJ Bani J. Shahid and Bani were having their meal and were seen joking around and having a gala time. Both were there for an hour while having their meal. Bani even emptied a few drinks and all three of them left together,” a report in Mumbai Mirror.

When Bani J was asked about her relationship with Shahid Kapoor that they were going to the same gym and they just went out to eat one day. “I was eating out with Shahid. We go to the same gym, and at times our workout schedules coincide. We just felt a bit hungry that day and decided to have a meal,” she said.