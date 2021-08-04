A big problem for older Android devices! If you’re still using an old Android phone, it’s time to switch to the newer version. And if you don’t do so, you might not able to use smart apps on your phone. Recently, a report has been issued by 91Mobiles, where it is suggested that ‘older Android running Android 2.3.7 Gingerbread and even older than that will soon not be able to use Google Apps.’

The report mainly states, “Starting from September 27 this year, Android Gingerbread devices, and other older devices will not be able to sign in to Google Apps like Gmail, YouTube and Keep. Users will be able to still sign in from the web but to avoid any issues and hassles with Gmail or Google Maps, users must upgrade to either Android 3.0 or Android 4.0.”

Further, Zak Pollack, Community Manager of the official Android Help Forum, took to a social media platform and said, “The exclusion of support is related to concerns about the security of users’ data. Moreover, it states that errors in the username or password are expected to appear soon. Users will try to access services such as Gmail and YouTube but will receive error messages.”

The move, made by 91Mobiles, does indicate that Google is cutting off basic functional apps for older devices of Android, instead of just stopping on giving updates of enhanced software/security. More importantly, the devices will lose some of their smartness and will be limited to simple tasks. However, statistical representation data says that Gingerbread and earlier Android versions will not affect a lot to the users, as they are old, and their tiny usage share has already been clubbed with the left-out category for years.

Contrarily, Google recommends users to check if their devices have any update, which is shown as pending. The update should bring in Android 3.0 Honeycomb, Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, and above