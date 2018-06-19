Virat Kohli recently shared a video of Anushka Sharma scolding a man for littering the road. The video garnered many reactions on social media. Some thought it was a publicity stunt and said that Anushka could have communicated the same in a politer way. Internet was quick to dig deep into the man’s (Arhhan Singh) social media pages. It turns out that Arhhan had acted in films in childhood. He has starred with Shah Rukh Khan in English Babu Desi Mem in 1996.

Check out the picture:

Here is another still from the movie:

He has also worked with Madhuri Dixit in Raja. He also starred alongside Shahid Kapoor in Paathshala as one of his students in the film. He’s worked in dozens of ads, and also starred as a child artiste in ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’. Arhhan “Sunny” Singh starred as Vishal Diwan, Shekhar Suman’s son in the hit 90s television show.

Meanwhile, after the video of Anushka scolding him for littering went viral, Arhhan shared a video and note slamming ‘Virushka’. In the video, he accepted what he did was wrong, but he even said that “a little etiquette and politeness” from Anushka would not have made her “a lesser star.”

Here’s his post: