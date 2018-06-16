Bobby Deol is on cloud nine these days as his comeback film ‘Race 3’ has just hit the theatres and doing very well at the box office. ‘Race 3’ is receiving great reviews worldwide. Bobby has been missing from the mainstream Hindi cinema for a long time now and with ‘Race 3’, the Barsaat actor finally got back.

Salman Khan is one of the producers of ‘Race 3’ besides Ramesh Taurani. If sources are to be believed, Salman is also going to produce one of Bobby Deol’s upcoming movies. Bobby can’t stop raving about how thankful he is to Salman Khan for giving him this opportunity.

In a recent interview during his film Race 3’s promotions, Bobby candidly revealed how he was offered the role of Aditya Kashyap in Imtiaz Ali’s blockbuster ‘Jab We Met’. Jab We Met, which was released in 2007, has been one of the most iconic films of Bollywood. Imtiaz Ali gave his career’s best performance by directing ‘Jab We Met’. The film starred Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles.

Although Shahid Kapoor portrayed the role of ‘Aditya Kashyap’ to perfection, we can’t help but wonder how Bobby Deol would have performed in place of Shahid Kapoor.

Not just that, Bobby was also considered for Randeep Hooda’s role in ‘Highway’.

When asked if he has any regrets of refusing such meaty roles, Bobby denied. He said that he had absolutely no regrets. He said, “I was trying to do the right things — just that the people I was trying to do them with, let me down. That happens with everybody. I wish Imtiaz the best. He’s a sweetheart. Even he was starting out in his career, and (he, too) had to make choices.”

He was also asked if there are any grudges between him and Imtiaz Ali.

The actor said, “Arre, (Imtiaz) is a buddy; I just bumped into him. I don’t have any regrets or anguish. Just that when I gave my interview (last year), I spoke about what had happened in my life. People had started thinking that I was choosing the wrong things, even though I was on the right track.”

Bobby Deol will also be a part of Akshay Kumar’s multi-starrer ‘Housefull 4’ which will be directed by Sajid Khan. Bobby will also be a part of Salman Khan’s upcoming film ‘Bharat’ which will also star Priyanka Chopra and Disha Patani.