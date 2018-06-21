There is no doubt about the fact that Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh are madly in love with each other. They met on the sets of ‘Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram Leela’ and since then, they have been going strong. The two have never accepted their relationship in front of the media, but their PDA has been captured by the paparazzi on many occasions. Rumours of their marriage have been doing the rounds since last few weeks. Recently, Deepika was spotted shopping with her mother which added more to rumours about Ranveer-Deepika’s impending nuptials. And now, according to the latest reports in Filmfare, the duo is going to tie the knot on November 10 this year.

As quoted by the sources of Filmfare magazine, “The maximum time was taken to decide the date. Both Ranveer and Deepika want everything about their marriage to be perfect. November 10 suited their calendars as well as their parents’. The roka was done long back and the wedding date was finalised just a few weeks ago.”

As per reports, just like Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli, the couple will be opting for a destination wedding and will host a reception in the country. “The wedding will take place in Italy or Bangalore or both, just like Virat and Anushka’s. The family was also toying with the idea of Udaipur palace but that didn’t work out. Preparations are in full swing from both sides. Ladies have begun the wedding shopping. Ranveer is extremely excited about the wedding and is evidently on cloud 9 with both his professional and personal life being on a high,” the source added.

Sometime back in an interview with Film Companion when asked about her wedding plans, Deepika had said, “Marriage is an important institution for me. I’ve seen my parents, and it’s the way that I’ve been brought up. When it is the right time, I’ll feel it. It’ll happen when it has to happen.”

Earlier this year, in an interview with a media portal, Ranveer Singh admitted that he had been thinking about marriage. He said “These are things I think about. I try to create a life and work balance. As much as I am consumed by my work at the moment, these things (marriage) are on my mind. But nothing decisive as of now.”

Their wedding is definitely going to be the wedding of the year and we can’t keep calm!