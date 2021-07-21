On 71st birthday of Nasiruddin Shah Urmila Matondkar took twitter to wish him with throwback pic; See here
Actress Urmila Matondkar has shared an image on Twitter to wish veteran entertainer Naseeruddin Shah on his birthday. Naseer turned 71 on Tuesday.
Urmila shared a throwback picture from their 1983 movie, Masoom. Urmila played Naseer’s daughter in the movie, which also starred Shabana Azmi and Jugal Hansara. “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Naseer uncle #naseeruddinshah,” she wrote with the photo.