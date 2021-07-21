On 71st birthday of Nasiruddin Shah Urmila Matondkar took twitter to wish him with throwback pic; See here

Actress Urmila Matondkar has shared an image on Twitter to wish veteran entertainer Naseeruddin Shah on his birthday. Naseer turned 71 on Tuesday.

Urmila shared a throwback picture from their 1983 movie, Masoom. Urmila played Naseer’s daughter in the movie, which also starred Shabana Azmi and Jugal Hansara. “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Naseer uncle #naseeruddinshah,” she wrote with the photo.

Urmila and Naseer’s fans on Twitter gave them love. “Naseeruddin Shah is a power to deal with in Indian film and to discuss his assemblage of work in one piece will maybe be excessively restricting. The onscreen symbol who is approaching fifty years in the business, and has roused ages of entertainers,” kept in touch with one. “My first film on a first day first show in a theatre and the recollections are still new, be it the music, the story, the verses, the entertainers, chiefs, what a flat out wonder, thank you and numerous glad returns of the day Nasser Sahab,” composed another.

Masoom was coordinated by Shekhar Kapoor and was a variation of the 1980 novel Man, Woman and Child by Erich Segal. The film won five Filmfare Awards that year, including Best Actor for Naseeruddin Shah.

Other than Urmila, entertainer Randeep Hooda had likewise wished Naseer on his birthday. Imparting an image to him, he stated, “I don’t have the foggiest idea where I would have been in my excursion had I not met you @naseeruddin49 Bhai… I actually aim for that uncommon gesture of congratulations 20 years consequently.. of each of the one feels, the sensation of appreciation stays the most overpowering.. Seeking divine intervention for some more birthday events to come.”

Naseer was as of late conceded to an emergency clinic in Mumbai after he was determined to have pneumonia. He got back on July 7 subsequent to making a speedy recuperation.