The 34-year-old Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra loft on June 14. The Patna-born actor made his Bollywood debut with ‘Kai Po Che’. He had played the lead roles in ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’, Kedarnath and ‘Chhichhore. On the thirteenth day (Terahvin) of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the late actor’s family released an announcement for his fans and adherents. In their note, his family said farewell to a last to their dearest Gulshan the actor will live on in everyone’s memory and his hardwork will be remembered forever. They expressed that his family will turn his childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna into a remembrance where his own memorabilia and assets will be put for fans and admirers.

Today on the late actor Sushant’s Terahvin (thirteenth day post downfall) his fans are paying him a tribute on Twitter and are trending #SushantInOurHeartsForever vigorously on the social media fans have been paying the stunning actor tribute by sharing the heartwarming notes and memorable moments of the late actor.

Sushant was someone who was always willing to take risks,he made sure that all his characters challenge him in someway.

Some films might have not done well at the box office but his performances were always top tier.#SushantInOurHeartsForever pic.twitter.com/FYZJ935IKE — siddhant. (@ignoreandfly) June 27, 2020

You have become eternal, beyond the limitations of time & space.



Now I can find you everywhere : In the star lit night sky, among the flying birds, in the laugh of the kids, in the zeal of the eyes of a dreamer & in the kindness within our hearts.

🦋#SushantInOurHeartsForever — Manjima (@flowerforthesun) June 27, 2020

He is surely one of the most speacial fan of SSR. Look at his sketch. There cant be any doubt about his love for Sushant…

RIP SSR!❤💫🌙



Artist: Dhaval Khatri#SushantInOurHeartsForever

pic.twitter.com/yBSowHOHrZ — JusticeForSSR! (@10SouraDip) June 27, 2020

Tweeples are utilizing the hashtag in the caring memory of SSR. One user stated, “He genuinely adored and appreciated each and every of his fans” Sushant would take out time from his bustling calendar ordinarily to converse with his fans on Instagram and Twitter, his fans were his companions. That is the reason this feels like an individual misfortune to such a large number of individuals #SushantInOurHeartsForever.”

While another user posted a charming video recently SSR and cited, “My tribute to our dear SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT in my own voice “kaun tujhe u pyar karega” tune… Brother we will consistently miss u…I wish ye racket nhi ata ki hume bolna cushion rha hai ki kash tum yaha hote :(. #SushantInOurHeartsForever.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BwJLmVMlkIw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

On the other hand another user referenced “It’s been 13 days currently, Still can hardly imagine how u r not any more dear… @itsSSR, Tujhko bhulaana kabhi mumkin nahin hai hamare liye…, You will be alive in our souls always #SushantInOurHeartsForever.”