We can never recognize what an individual is holing up behind his/her smile. Something similar was happened with Bollywood rising star Sushant Singh Rajput. We lost him and now its been 13 days already and the whole nation is still under shock because of supposed despondency. Who might have imagined that one of the most encouraging entertainers of Bollywood, who consistently discussed the positives of everything was experiencing a great deal of depression?

On the thirteenth day (Terahvin) of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the late actor’s family released an announcement for his fans and adherents. In their note, his family said farewell to a last to their dearest Gulshan the actor will live on in everyone’s memory and his hardwork will be remembered forever. They expressed that his family will turn his childhood home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna into a remembrance where his own memorabilia and assets will be put for fans and admirers.

The announcement starts with ‘Farewell Sushant’. It further read, “The world’s Sushant Singh Rajput was basically Gulshan to us. He was free-energetic, chatty and amazingly brilliant. He was interested about simply everything. He imagined without limitations, and pursued those fantasies with the core of a lion. He grinned liberally. He was the pride and motivation of the family. His telescope was his most valued belonging, through which he affectionately looked at the stars. We can’t force ourselves to acknowledge that we wouldn’t get the chance to hear his simple giggles any longer. That we wouldn’t see his shining eyes once more. That we wouldn’t hear his unlimited tirades about science once more. His misfortune has made a perpetual, glaring void in the family that will never be filled. He genuinely adored and valued each and every one of his fans.”

“We thank all of you for giving our Gulshan so much love. To respect his memory and inheritance, the family has chosen to set up Sushant Singh Rajput Foundation (SSRF) to help youthful abilities in regions near his heart — film, science and sports. His youth home in Rajiv Nagar, Patna will be transformed into a dedication. We will put his own memorabilia and things there, that incorporate a large number of books, his telescope, pilot test program and so forth, for his fans and admirers.”

“Starting now and into the foreseeable future, we plan to keep up his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook page as inheritance records to keep his recollections alive. We by and by thank all of you for the musings and supplications. Sushant’s family!” closed the announcement.