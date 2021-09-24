South star Naga Chaitanya and ‘Family Man’ 2 face Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce rumors have been doing the rounds for quite some time. According to the news going on in the media, soon the paths of both of them are going to be parted. Till now this couple has not officially said anything about their relationship but now Naga has broken his silence. And for the first time, he has spoken his heart.



In his recent interview with Baradwaj Rangan for the film Companion South, Naga Chaitanya spoke a lot about his married life. The actor said that such rumors about his personal life are hurting him. Naga said, ‘Initially there was a lot of trouble. I was feeling that why is it being extended for entertainment? But what I have learned after that is that in today’s era news should be replaced by the news. Let’s take it.



Taking his point further, he said, ‘It does not stay in people’s minds for long. True news, the news which is important remains there but the useless news is used for TRP and later those news are of no importance. I thought about it once and then I stopped reacting to such news. Naga also revealed that he prefers to keep his personal life ‘private’. ‘I think from a very early time in my career, I kept my personal life personal and my professional life professional. I never mixed the two. I learned this from my parents.”

“I always noticed that once he came home, he never talked about work. And when he went to work, his personal life never came in the way of work.” The news of their separation came when Samantha removed the surname Chaitanya from her social media account and now it is coming out that both of them are going to get divorced and both also met the counselor for this. Now nothing can be said about whether these two will get divorced or not. If we talk about Naga’s work front, then recently his film Love Story has been released.