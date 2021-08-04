On the release of BellBottom in theatres, Akshay Kumar said- ‘What did you do if you did not take risk in life’

After being postponed twice this year, Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Bellbottom’ is now releasing in theaters on August 19. Looking at the intentions of Akshay and the makers of the film, it seems that this time the film will be released. Even though the government has not given permission to open cinemas in Maharashtra. From what Akshay said while releasing the trailer of Bellbottom in Delhi on Tuesday evening, it was clear to a large extent that the film will come on the scheduled date this time. Akshay released the trailer of the film at PVR Cinemas in Delhi. Vaani Kapoor, who plays his wife in the film, Lara Dutta, former prime minister, producer Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh stayed together during this time. Akshay also hinted at unlocking the cinema halls with a big key (which had ‘Unlocking Cinemas’ written on it).



During this, Akshay said the pressure is above everyone. I think things will be fine. I would say there is a challenge. There is a risk, but what if you did not take a risk in life? My producers have been with me to take the risk. This is a big deal. I held his hand. He held my hand. Theaters in many states of the country are not fully open yet. Theaters were expected to open in Maharashtra from August 2, but according to the latest decision, the state government has decided to keep it closed for now. The Mumbai circuit is considered to be the largest and most important market for Hindi films. At the same time, cinema halls in Hindi belt states are also allowed to open cinema halls with 50 percent capacity. In such a situation, the number of screens will be reduced significantly, which can prove to be harmful to the film.





Regarding these circumstances, Akshay said – It is a gamble. Somebody had to play this gamble. The producers are with me. I am sure it will work. Even if there is 50 percent occupancy, I am sure people will come to theatres. There is also a lot of enthusiasm in the trade for the theatrical release of Bellbottom. Several fellow actors and production houses cheered the film team by sharing the trailer of Bellbottom. Bellbottom is the first major release film of the year coming to theaters. In this sense, the film will to a large extent help in understanding the audience’s state of mind in the current circumstances and the business of films in theatres.