The season of Bigg Boss house keeps changing day by day. Sometimes there is a storm of a fight and sometimes there is rain full of love. At present, Janmashtami is in full swing in the Bigg Boss house. A video has surfaced from the Instagram account of Bigg Boss in which Shamita Shetty is seen dancing and singing in an Indian look wearing an orange-colored sharara. At the same time, Divya Agarwal is also seen supporting Shamita.

Actually, these days a love triangle is going on in Bigg Boss’ house. Shamita, Divya, and Rakesh are in a lot of discussions these days, due to which a special performance was also given in BB House. On the special occasion of Janmashtami, Shamita Shetty and Divya are seen giving a special performance in front of Karan Johar. Shamita’s fans are loving this avatar of her because Shamita has been mostly seen performing on songs like Sharara Sharara. After watching the video, users are saying that they saw Shamita for the first time performing on such a song. So someone started comparing Divya’s dance to her dance.

In the video, Divya is also seen wearing a long skirt and choli and dancing with Shamita on Lagaan’s song ‘Radha Kaisi Na Jale’. Karan Johar is very happy seeing Shamita and Divya’s dance. Only then there is an entry of Rakesh Bapat in the middle of the song.

Let us tell you, these days a love connection is being seen between Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat in Bigg Boss house. While Rakesh was seen massaging Shamita’s feet, Shamita was seen enjoying the massage. Not only this, but Rakesh also made a tattoo around Shamita’s neck. Regarding this, Shamita Shetty was seen saying that a very cute tattoo has been made.

A promo of Bigg Boss has been released on Voot in which Shamita is seen kissing Rakesh on the cheek. So both of them were also seen together on a date where both fed each other and enjoyed the walk.