kareena Kapoor Khan is celebrating her 38th birthday today. Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan , Kunal Kemmu, Randhir kapoor and mother Babita spotted celebrating her birthday at her Mumbai residence. When the clock struck 12′ they all surprise her with the wonderful customised cake. Lets admit the fact , just like her diva personality her cake cannot be missed. It has to be as stylish , sexy and fashionable. Looking ather last night bash picture’s it was mentioned on top of the glamorous cake ” you are our rockstar”.

PC- Google image

There’s no denying that she is outrageously stunning fashion icon and one of the most beautiful actors in Bollywood. Kareena keeps fans entertained. The interesting thing about her is she barely allows herself to be burdened by the expectations of other’s. She believes in living her life the way she wants to and that’s how she rolls! she always been a trendsetter from walking down the runaway or styling for her own birthday bash. She slayed one look at a time.

Kareena looked stunning in a white printed tee and blue denim. Karisma Kapoor, too made for a pretty picture in a black printed tee and flared denims. Just with sophisticated dressing style veere di wedding actress adds all the sparkle in her birthday bash. she knows exactly how to dressup for particular occasion. Her appearance in the media is remarkable she always manage to look gorgeous in all of her outfits.

As Karisma shared couple of picture’s on her social media, addressing Bebo as her best-friend shared a photo of them together with the caption – Happy Birthday to the bestest sister ever! A family photo of them in which they all are wearing birthday caps and Kareena is beaming with happiness. where as Soha Ali Khan also shared a special boomerang video of the entire group. The family looked so happy together like good old times.