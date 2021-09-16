Once Salman said “I Gave You a Chance To Become Katrina Khan”, When She Rejected His Knee-Down Proposal

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have always remained one of the most talked couples in the Bollywood industry. Their sweet turned bitter relationship made headlines back in the day. What we love is the fact that they, even today, remain on cordial terms.

The couple met on the sets of Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and fell in love with each other. But soon fate parted them away. They couldn’t get along and called it quits. Salman never fails to show his affection towards Katrina whenever possible.

Salman, 55, has remained the most handsome bachelor in the industry. What is more surprising is the fact that she had proposed to Katrina for marriage.

According to a report on Redif, Salman had thrown a big birthday bash for Katrina. The party was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood including Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, as well as Katrina’s mother and sister.

As night of the party began, the DJ played Mujhse Shadi Karogi in the background. Just then, Salman went down on his knees to propose Katrina in front of everyone. “She didn’t know how to react with Salman’s gesture,” a source, who was present in the party.

Well, we all know unfortunately it didn’t happen.

When Katrina attended Salman’s sister Arpita Khan’s wedding, Salman teased her and addressed her as Katrina Kapoor when she started dating Ranbir Kapoor after their split. “I gave you a chance to become Katrina Khan, but you chose to be ‘Katrina Kapoor’,” Salman had said. The video had gone viral on the internet.

Reports say that Salman wanted to marry Katrina, but she wasn’t ready. Salman had once wrote on his blog that getting married is his personal choice adding, “There is a saying, ‘Shaadi woh laddoo hai joh khaye woh bhi pachtaye jo naa khaye woh bhi pachtaye. And I don’t like sweets, so it does not concern me.”